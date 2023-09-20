Castleford Tigers confirm the exit of five Super League players

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have confirmed the departure of five players from its current squad at the end of the 2023 Super LEague season.

Alex Sutcliffe, Jacob Hookem, Bailey Dawson, Kieran Hudson & Junior Mafi will depart the club after just 12 months with the Tigers.

Director of rugby Danny Wilson has given all five men praise in the way they have conducted themselves in 2023.

“Those lads work as hard as everybody else. What people don’t see is that they are doing the work that the first team do and more each week and each day for a lot less money. They really give everything they can to go and earn their dream and I hope that they continue to chase that.”

“We’ve given them an opportunity and they’ve repaid that with effort tenfold. We’re really grateful for everything they have done and hope they go on and achieve their goal. Jacob has managed to play a game, he’s a gifted footballer.”

“Kieran Hudson. What a pre-season he had. You were looking at him thinking he was going to be a revelation for us, and the next minute you hear a pop and he’s on the floor. It was a devastating injury but he’s fought back to get towards full fitness and he has the path now in front of him.”

