Leigh Leopards announce a raft of new sponsorship deals ahead of Super League 2023

IT’S fair to say that the Leigh Leopards have taken Super League by storm since their promotion was confirmed over a month ago.

The club has rebranded from the Centurions as well as announcing ten new signings and a plethora of changes at the Lancashire club.

Off the back of the Leopards rebrand, it’s been a busy number of weeks for the club in announcing all sorts of new sponsorship deals with the new era proving very popular off the field so far.

Indeed, in recent days, Leigh have announced a new kit sponsorship deal with Guardian ERS whilst long-standing sponsors Leisure Resorts have signed a new deal with the club.

Add into the mix Leigh Market and Fitfield Limited at the end of last week and there have been deals galore, all with the aim of taking the Leopards further than ever before both on and off the field in 2023.

One of those sponsors, Guardian ERS, a said: “The team at Guardian are tremendously proud to be establishing this partnership with Leigh Leopards RLFC ahead of the 2023 Super League Season.

“We look forward to a successful season both on and off the field!”

Meanwhile, Leigh Leopards General Manager Karen Roberts: “We are delighted to be engaging with new sponsorship and Guardian ERS personifies this. I am very pleased to have them on board for the 2023 Super League season as both kit and player sponsor.

“We are really looking forward to developing this relationship further and, from the executive board and myself, would like to once again thank Simon Smith and the rest of the Guardian team for coming aboard.