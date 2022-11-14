Canterbury Bulldogs playmaker rejected Super League move

CANTERBURY Bulldogs playmaker Kyle Flanagan rejected a Super League move, reports have stated.

The NRL halfback has endured a difficult number of seasons in the prized Australian competition with Flanagan being allowed to leave the Sydney Roosters before being pressured at his new club Canterbury for a lot of 2022.

During the year, it was rumoured that the halfback was set for a move to Super League, but that fell through with Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC originally linked with Flanagan.

Now, the Sydney Morning Herald has reported that Flanagan’s manager, Wayne Beavis, had actually found a club in Super League but that the playmaker rejected the move in order to try and nail down a permanent spot in the Bulldogs’ side.

Now though, Flanagan’s future is yet again up in the air considering his father, Shane, has made the move to the Manly Sea Eagles as an assistant coach.

And with the departure of Kieran Foran to the Gold Coast Titans, there is a potential place for Flanagan to perhaps replace the New Zealand international.