Leigh Leopards announce first pre-match entertainment slot of the Super League season

LEIGH LEOPARDS have announced their first pre-match entertainment slot of the 2024 Super League season – and there is a familiar face onboard.

T’Pau, the band that famously released the hit ‘China In Your Hand’, will be back at the Leigh Sports Village for the Leopards’ home clash against Leeds Rhinos tomorrow night in Round Four.

That clash will take place tomorrow, Friday 8 March with lead singer Carol Decker confirming the news via X last weekend weekend.

Decker said: “Hi everybody, it’s me Carol Decker from T’Pau and we can’t wait to come and play for you again on Friday 8 Match and watch the Leigh Leopards play the Leeds Rhinos.

“I’m on stage at 6.45 with kick-off at 8pm. Don’t be late, can’t wait to see you!”

𝗔 𝗠𝗘𝗦𝗦𝗔𝗚𝗘 𝗙𝗥𝗢𝗠 𝗖𝗔𝗥𝗢𝗟 𝗗𝗘𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗥!!!@caroldecker has a message for you Leythers! 🎸 T’Pau are back for our clash with @leedsrhinos at The Leopards Den in Round 4. 📅 See you there Friday 8th March! #BeTheRoar pic.twitter.com/jBHkAfbRCY — Leigh Leopards (@LeighLeopardsRL) February 15, 2024

Of course, the Leopards hit the headlines for their pre-match entertainment throughout the 2023 Super League season, with a fire show kicking things off at the Leigh Sports Village as owner Derek Beaumont sought to create an event rather than just a game of rugby.

Famous bands such as Scouting For Girls and T’Pau followed with more events such as these in the pipeline for 2024.

