Paul McShane latest for Castleford Tigers as Craig Lingard explains changes for Huddersfield Giants clash

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Craig Lingard has revealed that new signing Sylvester Namo could make his debut against Huddersfield Giants tomorrow night.

The PNG international has yet to play for his new side after continuing his recovery from an ACL injury, but Lingard has explained that Namo will play for Castleford this weekend – either for the first team or the reserves.

“Sylvester has the potential to feature, he was due to play in the reserves against Huddersfield too but he could play for us or the reserves,” Lingard said.

In the 30-8 defeat to Warrington Wolves last week, the Tigers were run ragged down their right edge defence, and Lingard has revealed the changes needed.

“It doesn’t need to be a change in personnel down that side, it’s about fixing up the way we defend. I thought we were too passive last week and we allowed Warrington to come on to us and dictate what they wanted to do.

“I thought we were too passive so we have worked hard on our edge shape this week. There will be a couple of changes in personnel with injuries we’ve got and the changes we need to make.

“We are confident we have trained well for the dangers that Huddersfield will throw at us.”

Lingard also gave an update on captain Paul McShane.

“Paul has returned to field running this week. He did one field session this week and reacted a little bit but he has been off peak for a few weeks.

“We pulled him back a little bit and I would say he is on target for the estimated time we said, whether that’s next week or the week after.”

Meanwhile, Daniel Hindmarsh-Takyi will make his debut in a Castleford shirt in the club’s reserves fixture this weekend with Lingard admitting he is not yet at “game weight” after missing out on pre-season.

