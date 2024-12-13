Leigh Leopards announce stunning main sponsor as UK’s third largest airline partners with Super League club

LEIGH LEOPARDS have announced a stunning main sponsor partnership with Jet2.

Jet2 comprises of Jet2.com, the UK’s third largest airline and Jet2holidays, the UK’s largest tour operator. The company’s logo will feature across Leigh Leopards’ home and away shirts, as well as their Magic Weekend kit.

The airline company employs over 3,000 colleagues across the region, including at Manchester Airport, Liverpool John Lennon Airport, Jet2.com’s Manchester Airport Hangar and Jet2’s Training Centre.

Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont said: “This is a landmark sponsorship, not only for the club but the sport of Rugby League, to be able to attract a brand of the significance of Jet2 that is not widely known in the sports sponsorship environment. It is a great fit for our family values and the fun friendly feel we create in the Leopards’ Den.

“We have worked really hard on our brand visibility through our rebrand, marketing and match-day experience, creating significant media attention with a fantastic story of rising from the Championship to a Challenge Cup winning and Super League semi-finalist team playing an entertaining brand of Rugby League.”

He added: “It is fantastic that this hard work and success has attracted such a significant market leading brand to the club and I am immensely proud to see the Jet2 logo on our playing kits.

“As well as travelling with Jet2 for our fixture against Catalans we will travel with them for our warm weather camp in Lanzarote and I am sure that our loyal Famileigh will look to support the trust placed in our club by Jet2 by showing their loyalty when choosing their tour operator or airline.

“I am really looking forward to growing our relationship throughout the year with various activations to enhance our partnership.”

Gavin Forth, Marketing and Digital Director at Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “This partnership is a great way to build even more awareness of our award-winning company, whilst aligning ourselves with a brand that shares our family friendly values.

“We are very proud to be displaying our logo on the Leigh Leopards playing kits and we look forward to running exciting activations to really capitalise on this partnership.”

