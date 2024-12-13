Leeds Rhinos to make unique squad number decision as Super League club’s sporting director explains reasoning

LEEDS RHINOS sporting director Ian Blease has revealed that the club’s squad numbers will not be released until after the Boxing Day clash with Wakefield Trinity.

The Rhinos will host Wakefield in the traditional Wetherby Whaler fixture on December 26, with shirt numbers 1-13 being decided on that day by head coach Brad Arthur.

Blease has revealed that this is a deliberate decision ahead of the first game of pre-season on Boxing Day. He said: “We are really keen on making every player want to earn the right to play for that Rhinos shirt.

“We will play in 1-13 on Boxing Day and those guys will get the chance to earn the squad numbers.

“We will publicly announce the squad numbers on New Years Day and the lads will be told in the week after Boxing Day.”

Blease also commented on the squad’s work in pre-season so far under Arthur, saying: “The boys are doing plenty of work and getting lots of kilometres in their legs. Every team will say that they are in good shape at this time of year but the team are looking sharp and fit so far.

“The club have invested a significant amount of money on a new surface at AMT Headingley and that has meant that the team have been able to train here on the best possible surface a number of times a week, and that is important for them to feel like this their home.

“A lot of the ball work they are doing is under fatigue and they need to be on the money with the skill side of it because Brad will not accept anything less than that. Jamie Langley has been a great addition to the coaching staff.

“He has settled in really well and earned the trust and respect of the players and coaching staff. He has got a good philosophy behind his rugby and his tactics around the game, we are really pleased he’s on board with us.”

