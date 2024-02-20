Leigh Leopards back Jacob Jones joins Super League rivals on loan

LEIGH LEOPARDS back Jacob Jones has joined Super League rivals London Broncos on a one-month loan.

The Broncos’ injury crisis has been well documented with the likes of Bill Leyland, Lewis Bienek, Josh Rourke and Alex Walker sidelined for a great deal of the 2024 Super League season.

Jones, meanwhile, has been shy of game time with the Leopards, with the forward enjoying a spell on loan at Widnes Vikings during the 2023 season.

Overall, Jones has made 15 appearances for Leigh, scoring one try in the process but arrives immediately at the Cherry Red Records Stadium to bolster Mike Eccles’ London squad.

