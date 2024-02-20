Leeds Rhinos hit with triple blow ahead of Hull KR clash

LEEDS RHINOS have been hit with a triple blow ahead of their Super League clash with Hull KR on Thursday night.

England international Mikolaj Oledzki has been ruled out with a shoulder injury suffered in the win against Salford Red Devils last Friday, with youngster Tom Nicholson-Watton taking the towering prop’s place.

The Rhinos are also without winger David Fusitu’a who is sidelined after minor knee surgery and a calf injury whilst Derrell Olpherts is unavailable due to a hip injury sustained in the pre-season win over Hull KR.

Oledzki and Fusitu’a join the injury list that includes Tom Holroyd, Morgan Gannon and Max Simpson at present.

However, there is some good news for the Rhinos with James McDonnell returning to the squad having missed last Friday’s opening game, whilst Paul Momirovski escaped a ban after his controversial sinbinning.

Leeds' 21-man squad in full:

Rohan Smith has named his 21 man squad to travel to Hull KR this Thursday

➡ Read more here https://t.co/SEpVX0OFY5

🤝 In partnership with @nuffieldhealth pic.twitter.com/ZlRyYmB0f8 — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) February 20, 2024

