Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam responds to Marc Sneyd speculation and other potential Salford Red Devils signings

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has revealed that the Super League club has “looked” at one or two Salford Red Devils players amidst financial issues at the latter.

The Red Devils have been forced to find £800,000 from player sales and negotiations by the governing body, with the RFL instructing Salford that they are banned from registering any player for the 2025 Super League season at present.

Though Salford remain in talks with potential investors which would perhaps see the £800,000 bridged without needing to sell, it hasn’t stopped rival Super League clubs attempting to help the Red Devils out with player interest.

One such club is the Leopards, with Leigh linked with a move for halfback Marc Sneyd.

In response to the speculation and any potential signings, Lam told League Express: “I think we are one of four clubs at this time of year where we have salary cap room and a potential quota spot available.

“We will be in the market to build our squad as the season goes on but we are certainly not finished with it. It is exciting times ahead if we do decide to go down that path.

“I think any club that is in our position where you’ve got money to spend and a quota spot would look at the opportunities.

“If that ends up going down south for Salford, we have got to capitalise and potentially look at one or two players out of that which we have done.

“We will sit and wait and see what happens.”

Lam has already added the likes of David Armstrong, Isaac Liu and Andrew Badrock to his ranks for the 2025 season.