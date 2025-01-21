St Helens appoint new director to Super League club

ST HELENS have confirmed the appointment of Mike Fairhurst as a Director of the Club.

A life-long Saints supporter, and a member of the club’s local community coming from Haydock, Fairhurst has assisted the club as a senior accounting partner, providing general financial and commercial advice to the Saints for over two decades since 2002.

An accomplished businessman with an extensive education and knowledge of the financial industry having been a partner at a top seven firm of accountants – RSM before retiring in March of 2023.

Fairhurst during his time with RSM headed up the firm’s North West Leisure & Hospitality sector having been a specialist in the area. During his time working at RSM, he has also dealt with many large and medium-sized businesses throughout the UK.

Chairman of St.Helens R.F.C. Eamonn McManus welcomed Mike Fairhurst to the Club’s Board of Directors, commenting: “Mike provided a first-rate financial advisory service to the Club throughout his long and distinguished professional career. He will now constitute a great addition to our Board, particularly given the increasing, and increasingly complex, financial challenges our sport faces.

“Mike is also a lifelong and passionate supporter of the Saints. He is committed to maintaining our professional sporting excellence and to strengthening our leading position in world rugby league.”

Speaking about his excitement at joining the Saints’ Board, Mike Fairhurst said: “Having been a lifelong Saints fan, it is a great privilege and an honour to be asked to join the Board.

“I have worked with Eamonn and the management team for over 20 years and when I retired as a Partner, I didn’t expect such an opportunity to arise.

“I am thankful to the Board for the chance to be part of the club going forward, and to utilise my knowledge and experience, especially during these challenging times for Rugby League.”