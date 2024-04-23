Leigh Leopards centre Ed Chamberlain makes Super League loan move

LEIGH LEOPARDS have confirmed that Ed Chamberlain has joined fellow Super League side Hull FC on a month’s loan.

Chamberlain, 28, was a key member of the Leopards’ 2023 Challenge Cup-winning side and has played 49 games for the club since joining from Salford Red Devils ahead of the 2022 season.

Leopards Head of rugby Chris Chester said: “Ed is a first-class professional and though he has featured in all our first team squads this year he hasn’t had the game time he needs at this stage of his career.

“This loan move allows Ed to have the opportunity to play regularly at a high level and so it suits all parties. We will be closely monitoring his performances each week and wish him every success.”

Chamberlain, 28, played for Ireland in the last World Cup and is two games short of 150 career appearances.

