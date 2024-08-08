Leigh Leopards centre Ricky Leutele speaks out on his future at Super League club

BY STEPHEN IBBETSON

RICKY LEUTELE says he remains in talks with Leigh over a new contract and is keen to stay with the club.

The experienced centre is only signed up until the end of this season and had not been offered a new deal when the list of off-contract players was issued in May.

But the Leopards, who are set to lose a wealth of experience including John Asiata, Zak Hardaker and Tom Amone after 2024, are still opening to retaining the 34-year-old.

“We’re currently in talks. I’m constantly talking with Chezzy (director of rugby Chris Chester) and the club,” said ex-Samoa international Leutele.

“The good thing is the club want me and I want to stay so we’ve just got to work out the finer details of it all and hopefully get it over the line some time soon.”

Leutele, who spent nine years in the NRL with Cronulla, signed for Leigh from Huddersfield ahead of the 2023 season and has also played in the British game with Toronto, made his 250th career appearance in last week’s win at Castleford.

“It’s a really good, tight-knit group,” said Leutele, who missed the Leopards’ Challenge Cup victory last year through injury.

“My wife and kids love it here too, which helps a lot. I’m enjoying everyday life, on and off the field.

“It’s been an up and down journey so far but it’s massive for me and my family to play 250 career games and I’m enjoying every week as it comes.”

Leigh now face a pivotal week in the play-off race with a rearranged tie at Wigan on Tuesday followed by the visit of Hull FC on Sunday.

Leutele said: “Every game from here on is important. We’ve got Wigan on Tuesday on a short turnaround which is going to be a tough task but I think the boys are up for it.

“The club has been really good with us. We’re having shorter days, recovery days and stuff like that, looking after our bodies. We’ve just got to go out there and perform.”

