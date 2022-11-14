Leigh Leopards change home shirt design for 2023 Super League season

LEIGH Leopards have finalised their home kit for the 2023 Super League season.

Following the club’s rebrand last month, owner Derek Beaumont has been quietly tinkering away behind the scenes.

And after listening to fan feedback, Beaumont announced changes to the Leopards’ home kit for next season.

👕 𝙊𝙐𝙍 𝙉𝙀𝙒 𝙇𝙊𝙊𝙆 Who says a Leopard can't change its spots? We listened to the feedback and now we are 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗽𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲. We can now present our finalised 2022/23 @SuperLeague home kit and polo shirt! What are your thoughts, Leythers?#Leythers 🐆 pic.twitter.com/kA4xN41HtN — Leigh Leopards (@LeighRLFC_) November 14, 2022

Credit to Beaumont, he has taken on board fan feedback with the club still possessing the leopard on the front of the shirt, though the back of the animal is not shown on the back of the shirt as it was at the club’s rebrand.

And the colour red has now been included on the leopard’s eyes as well as on the shirt neck collar and shorts.