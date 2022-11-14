Australia storm into World Cup Final with emphatic 82-0 thrashing of Papua New Guinea

AUSTRALIA stormed into the World Cup Final with an utterly convincing 82-0 win over Papua New Guinea.

Keeley Davis broke the deadlock for Australia in the tenth minute, scampering over from dummy-half before Isabelle Kelly notched a double with two in two minutes as the Jillaroos led 14-0 midway through the first-half.

Shaylee Bent added another soon after following a neat Lauren Brown pass with the hooker converting to make it 20-0.

Things got worse for PNG as Evania Pelite crossed next before Emma Tonegato’s stunning scrum run laid the platform for Shenae Ciesiolka to dot down.

Olivia Kernick got in on the act on 34 minutes as Brown’s conversion made it 34-0.

Kelly grabbed a first-half hat-trick two minutes before the break as Australia led 40-0 with the half-time hooter sounding.

Australia began the second-half as they ended the first – on the front foot as Jessica Sergis crossed with Ciesiolka grabbing her second moments later to bring up the 50-point mark.

Tallisha Harden added another a minute later before Tonegato registered a quickfire double as the hour approached. Brown converted all three to make it 70-0.

The Orchids simply couldn’t live with the power and pace of the Jillaroos and Jaime Chapman was the next on the scoresheet on 65 minutes with Ali Brigginshaw converting this time.

Tonegato wrapped up her hat-trick with six minutes to go

Australia

Emma Tonegato, Evania Pelite, Isabelle Kelly, Jaime Chapman, Shenae Ciesiolka, Taliah Fuimaono, Lauren Brown, Holli Wheeler, Keeley Davis, Tallisha Harden, Shaylee Bent, Olivia Kernick, Ali Brigginshaw (C). Subs (all used): Jessica Sergis, Yasmin Clydsdale, Sammy Bremner, Keilee Joseph

Tries: Davis, Kelly 3, Bent, Pelite, Ciesiolka 2, Kernick, Harden, Tonegato 3, Chapman

Goals: Brown 9/13, Brigginshaw 2/2

Papua New Guinea

Shae-Yvonne De la Cruz, Anika Butler, Shellie Long, Belinda Gwasamun, Martha Molowia, Sera Koroi, Lilah Malabag, Elsie Albert (C), Therese Aiton, Gloria Player, Bertshiba Awoi, Essay Banu, Jessikah Reeves. Subs (all used): Talitha Kunjil, Emily Veivers, Michelle John, Carol Humeu

Tries:

Goals:

Half-time: 40-0

Referee: Belinda Sharpe

Scoring sequence: 6-0, 10-0, 14-0, 20-0, 24-0, 28-0, 34-0, 40-0; 46-0, 52-0, 58-0, 64-0, 70-0, 76-0, 82-0

Venue: LNER Community Stadium, York