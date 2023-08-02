Leigh Leopards, Derek Beaumont and Wigan Council in brilliant gesture to allow disadvantaged families to make Challenge Cup Final trip

LEIGH LEOPARDS have done everything right in 2023.

From recruitment to off-field enhancements, the Lancashire club is one very much on the up – and a lot of that is down to the efforts of owner Derek Beaumont.

As well as providing head of rugby Chris Chester and head coach Adrian Lam with the means with which to recruit a shedload of stars such as Lachlan Lam, John Asiata and Zak Hardaker, Beaumont has also continued his charitable drive off the field.

From numerous bike rides to raise money for charities to him giving back to the community, Beaumont has a heart of gold.

And that has been encapsulated perfectly with his drive to help disadvantaged families make it to the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley in less than a fortnight’s time.

A JustGiving page has been set up to allow people to donate in order to help those make the trip without the resources to do so.

The page states: “Leigh Leopards and Wigan Council have once again joined forces to help support disadvantaged families in the Borough. This further initiative follows our successful joint venture with our neighbours Wigan Warriors in the first two rounds of the ‘Battle of the Borough’ series, which Wigan deservedly lead two-nil. Working together, the two clubs and the Council raised awareness and much needed funds for our community’s young carers.

“Now Leigh Leopards wishes to extend an opportunity to some of those young carers, and to disadvantaged people in our Borough, in order that they can have a day out at the Betfred Challenge Cup Final. This is to celebrate the club’s first appearance at Wembley Stadium in over 50 years, as they take on Hull KR on Saturday, 12 August.

“Wigan Council and the club have each put £5,000 to the cause to get the ball rolling and local businesses CS Civils & Groundworks Ltd, Impact Insurance and Best Building Supplies have already increased the fund with their pledges. This means we start at £13,500. It costs around £2,000 to put on a coach to return families on the day, so we can already give many families a special day out.

“Leigh Leopards seeking help from local businesses to make a pledge however big or small, and indeed any individual that may want to contribute the price of a ticket, or any percentage towards one, that they can afford.

“Together we can all ‘Be the Roar’ at Wemberleigh.”

The figure of donations now stands at just under £20,000!