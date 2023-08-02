Hull FC boss Tony Smith hints at Jake Clifford return to Super League club

JAKE CLIFFORD is “open” to a return to Hull FC after penning a deal with NRL side North Queensland Cowboys.

The 24-year-old has put pen to paper on a one-year deal after a stellar season in Super League with the Black and Whites.

And, upon his departure at the end of the season, Hull head coach Tony Smith has revealed that Clifford could rejoin the Black and Whites some time in the future.

Hull FC head coach Tony Smith said: “Jake has been honest with us throughout and it has been a genuinely difficult decision for him, he’s really enjoying his time at the club.

“I think if it was any other club he wouldn’t be going back, but we understand the draw of being close to family and friends, especially with a young child.

“He was always going to come to a point where he was ready for a return to the NRL, which we hoped wouldn’t have been as soon, but we fully support his decision.

“It’s a sign he has been playing well for us and settled very quickly here, which is a positive reflection on our club.

“I know he is open to a return to the club in the future.”

For Hull, their recruitment drive will now include a halfback in a bid to find Jake Trueman’s partner for 2024.