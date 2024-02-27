Leigh Leopards enjoy mixed success at Tribunal with Leeds Rhinos failing in appeal

THE results from the Operational Rules Tribunal are in from tonight.

Jack Hughes of Leigh Leopards successfully challenged a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge from the Round One fixture against Huddersfield Giants. He was found not guilty, meaning a punishment of a £250 fine no longer applies.

Tom Amone, also of Leigh Leopards, had been charged with Grade C head contact following an incident in the same Round One fixture, but the charge was amended to a Grade B. Amone’s challenge against the Grade B charge was rejected, meaning he will serve a one-match suspension, with a £500 fine.

Ricky Leutele, also of Leigh Leopards, successfully challenged a Grade C head contact charge, again from the Round One fixture, which would have carried a one-match suspension. His not guilty plea was upheld.

Sam Lisone of Leeds Rhinos was unsuccessful in his challenge against a Grade D head contact charge following last Thursday’s Round Two fixture at Hull KR. He must therefore serve a three-match suspension, with a £250 fine.

