Leigh Leopards forward Ava Seumanufagai set to depart Super League club

LEIGH LEOPARDS forward Ava Seumanufagai is set to depart the Super League club.

League Express understands that the 32-year-old, who only signed a one-year deal with the Leopards ahead of the 2023 Super League season, is set to exit the Leigh Sports Village.

He won’t be joining another top flight UK side either, with Seumanufagai returning home – though it is not yet known whether he will be hunting a deal in the NRL.

Seumanufagai made 13 appearances for Leigh during 2023 after joining the club from Canterbury Bulldogs.

It does, however, mean that the Leopards now have a quota spot that they can use elsewhere, with Dolphins halfback Anthony Milford linked with a move to the Super League side.

