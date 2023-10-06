Super League club’s move for Dolphins centre Brenko Lee falls through

WITH recruitment and retention for the 2024 Super League season already underway, a number of clubs have been doing their utmost to improve their squads.

One of those has been Catalans Dragons who have already brought in Theo Fages, Chris Satae and Tariq Sims, whilst Jayden Nikorima was also confirmed as a new recruit at the weekend.

That hasn’t the Dragons being linked with a number of new faces, including Dolphins centre Brenko Lee – as per League Express earlier in the year.

However, League Express can reveal that Lee will not be making the move to the Stade Gilbert Brutus as the potential signing has fallen through with neither party able to come to an agreement that would have seen the 27-year-old move to the south of France.

As such, Lee is currently a free agent after being released by The Dolphins and has been offered to a number of clubs – both in the northern and southern hemisphere.

It’s fair to say that the Australian centre has endured life in the NRL since bursting on to the scene back in 2014 with the Canberra Raiders.

Despite playing for six first-team NRL sides since debuting back in 2014, the 27-year-old has made less than 100 NRL appearances following spells with Canberra Raiders, Canterbury Bulldogs, Gold Coast Titans, Melbourne Storm, Brisbane Broncos and The Dolphins.

And he played just 13 games for The Dolphins in 2023 following a number of injuries sustained midway through the season.

