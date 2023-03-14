Leigh Leopards forward makes short-term loan move

LEIGH LEOPARDS forward Jacob Gannon has made a short-term loan move as he seeks regular game time.

That will see Gannon link up with Championship side on an initial one-month loan.

The 21 year old, the eldest son of former Fax enforcer Jim Gannon, came through the system at Warrington Wolves before making the move to the Leigh Sports Village this winter.

The England Academy international has previously enjoyed spells on loan with Bradford Bulls, York Knights and Rochdale Hornets.

Panthers head coach Simon Grix was happy to make an addition to his pack following the release of Ryan King earlier in the week.

“It’s no secret that we haven’t a huge squad, so we welcome Jacob in for a month,” Grix said.

“He is a smart player with some versatility so he ticks some boxes for us. He’s come through a strong system at Warrington and did well for the Bulls last year, so the Championship should hold no surprises for him.”

The young prop will immediately link up with his hometown club and will be available for selection for Sunday’s Championship clash against newly-promoted Keighley Cougars.