Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont comes up with idea for new Super League name

RUGBY LEAGUE is currently in the mix of being ‘re-imagined’ following a 12-year deal with marketing giants, IMG.

In doing so, a whole new rebrand of the top flight, ‘Super League’, is expected with a potentially new name.

Of course, a number of ideas have been floating around about what a potential rebrand could look like, but Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont – who knows a thing or two about rebrands following Leigh’s own revolution from ‘Centurions’ to ‘Leopards’ late last year – has given his own thoughts on the debate.

Beaumont tweeted: “I like ultimate rugby we need to market the sport different and I agree a name change and re brand are needed to deliver that. Personally think Rfl is boring and hard to market! Ultimate rugby #lovethesmash.”

That was in response to former St Helens prop Nick Fozzard wanting Super League to be rebranded into the RFL: “Can we drop the name super League – and instead be know as The “RFL” the rugby football league. That’s who we are. Super league doesn’t mean anything and there are that many different super leagues in sport. RFL Grand Final – for example. Thoughts?”