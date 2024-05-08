Leigh Leopards halfback Lachlan Lam reportedly being chased by three clubs

LEIGH LEOPARDS halfback Lachlan Lam is reportedly being chased by three clubs.

That’s according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports who has claimed that three NRL sides are eyeing up a move for the Papua New Guinea halfback.

Lam has reinvented himself in the UK with Leigh after registering 31 appearances for the Sydney Roosters between 2019 and 2021.

Since making the move to the Lancashire club, the 26-year-old has notched almost 50 appearances, with one of those including a Challenge Cup Final hero’s performance in 2023.

However, with the Leopards undergoing some upheaval with the exit of captain John Asiata and speculation that Lachlan’s father, Adrian, has been targeted by coachless Hull FC, that has left clubs eyeing up other members of their cup-winning side.

Lachlan is contracted to the Leopards until the end of the 2025 Super League season so any offer for the halfback will have to come with a transfer fee.

The Mole has not named those three NRL clubs searching for Lam as their saviour, but his former club the Roosters will have to find a direct replacement for veteran playmaker, Luke Keary, who is retiring at the end of 2024.

