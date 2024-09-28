Leigh Leopards’ Josh Charnley provides update after being stretchered from field in win over Salford Red Devils

LEIGH LEOPARDS star Josh Charnley has provided an update after being stretchered from the field in last night’s 14-6 win over Salford Red Devils.

Charnley was laid out prone for a number of minutes as medical staff from both sides came to attend to the veteran winger following an innocuous knock.

The 33-year-old was taken to hospital in a neck brace, but there is good news with Charnley himself posting on social media after the win.

“Thanks for all your messages. I’m on my way home from having the all clear,” Charnley said.

“Staff at Salford Royal were class. Thanks to my medical team for looking after me. Great win.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast