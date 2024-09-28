Leeds Rhinos release Super League forward halfway through contract

FRANCE international Mickael Goudemand has been granted a release from the final year of his contract at Leeds Rhinos.

The forward arrived at AMT Headingley at the start of this season from Catalans Dragons and made 18 appearances, scoring one try. However, he only played once in the final ten games of the season and the player and the club have agreed to mutually end the deal to allow the 28-year-old the chance to pursue other playing opportunities next season.

Leeds Rhinos Sporting Director Ian Blease said, “On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to wish Mickael all the best for the future. He has returned to France in recent weeks ahead of the birth of his first child with his partner Louisa and they leave with our best wishes and thanks.”

