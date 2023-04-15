Leigh Leopards linked with a move for ex-Wigan Warriors star

LEIGH LEOPARDS have been going about their business in Super League rather under the radar despite appearing in the top flight in a hail of gunfire.

The Lancashire club earned promotion from the Championship in 2022, losing just one game all year with a multitude of big-name signings announced at a swanky press conference in October last year alongside a new rebrand.

From ‘Centurions’ to ‘Leopards’, Leigh have impressed the rugby league fraternity with their readiness for Super League – both on and off the field.

And in recent weeks, Leigh head coach Adrian Lam has spoken of his continued look for new recruits.

Well, live on Sky Sports on Thursday night as Salford Red Devils hosted Castleford Tigers at the Salford Stadium, pundit Jon Wells linked both former Catalans Dragons centre Dean Whare and ex-Wigan Warriors star Oliver Gildart with a return to Super League

“Dean Whare and Oliver Gildart both could be headed back to Super League. Gildart is currently sat on the sidelines not getting much game time in the NRL,” Wells said on Sky Sports.

Wells also went on to mention that Leigh have been linked with a move for Gildart, who signed for The Dolphins ahead of the 2023 NRL season following a disappointing first year with the Wests Tigers.