How St Helens legend Paul Sculthorpe almost made the move to billionaire-backed Super League rivals

THE word ‘legend’ is sometimes overused in a sporting capacity.

However, for one former rugby league star, it is very much apt.

That star is former Warrington Wolves and St Helens playmaker Paul Sculthorpe, who, by the time of retirement in 2008, had won four Grand Finals, four Challenge Cups and two World Club Challenges – as well as two individual Man of Steel awards.

But, his career almost took a very different turn after handing in a transfer request at his first club Warrington in 1997.

“The first offer I got when it went public was the London Broncos, when Richard Branson bought the Broncos,” Sculthorpe said on the Names From The Game podcast.

“They talked about some of the Australian players they were looking to bring over. I said I’d speak to them and see what the best decision would be for me and my family.”

Following that contact, Sculthorpe made his way to London, and, after travelling to Kempton Park racecourse via a helicopter, came into contact with Branson himself.

“We rocked up at this gaff – an eight million pound house at Holland Park – and they said ‘Richard is in a business meeting at the moment and he’ll come through when he’s done.’

“We’re sat in this lounge area and there is like a U-shape of couches with a coffee table in front. We’re just chatting away and the next thing Richard Branson walked in – he has just got a real aura about him and it just went deathly silent.

“He walked over to me, lifted my leg onto this coffee table and started shining my shoe with his shirt saying ‘so what have I got to do to get you?’

“I was thinking how good is this?! A 19-year-old scally from Oldham with a billionaire polishing my shoes.”

Branson went so far as offering Sculthorpe whatever he wanted.

It was that impressive what the Broncos had to say and the players they were looking at that I actually agreed personal terms there and then,” Sculthorpe continued.

“The personal teams were pretty much ‘we’ll give you whatever you want’ so I had agreed that there and then.

“What was still to be negotiated was the transfer fee at Warrington and what they were willing to pay.”

“However, a couple of days after, St Helens came in.

“My only reason for leaving Warrington was about winning trophies and playing with the best players and playing on the biggest stage.”

It was a move that will go down in history as one of the most successful transfers ever.