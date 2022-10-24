Leigh Leopards make changes to new badge following Super League rebrand

IT’S fair to say that the newly rebranded Leigh Leopards made all the headlines on Thursday.

With owner Derek Beaumont attempting to inspire a Super League charge following an impressive Championship campaign, the rugby league world was stunned when the Leigh Centurions became the Leopards with the club also announcing ten new signings.

Among those new signings were the likes of Castleford Tigers man Gareth O’Brien, Huddersfield Giants centre Ricky Leutele and Leeds Rhinos star Zak Hardaker as the Leopards made a huge statement – something which got the whole rugby league fraternity talking.

The Leigh club rebranded with a new kit, signings and even a new badge.

However, since that Thursday afternoon, the Leopards have now added some slick new features to that badge with owner Derek Beaumont revealing as such on Twitter.

Morning ⁦@LeighRLFC_⁩ hope everyone has a fantastic day! Get down to ⁦@lsvstadium⁩ to watch the ⁦@RLWC2021⁩ will be tuning in from Orlando! Good luck to Ireland and Lebanon and especially ⁦@BrandKeanan⁩ ⁦@EdChambo96⁩ ⁦⁦@RobbieMulhern⁩ 🏉🏉 pic.twitter.com/ZlRVQ4aNik — Derek john beaumont (@derek_beaumont) October 23, 2022

Good morning everyone and in particular our ⁦@LeighRLFC_⁩ fans! Hope you have an amazing day! Can’t believe I forgot to pack my shaving foam! 🐆🐆🐆😎 pic.twitter.com/3hdQLfTsKw — Derek john beaumont (@derek_beaumont) October 24, 2022

Beaumont has revealed more colour involved in the badge, with the leopard showing red ears and a red fade on the head with the ‘Leigh Leopards’ badge subtly being changed before being changed back.

It has been, of course, a trial time for Beaumont and the club since launching the new look, with a number of opinions on the initial blueprint influencing slight change.

And that makes Beaumont’s presence on social media even more important – he has been able to take views on board that make the new look even better.