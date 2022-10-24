Ex-Leeds Rhinos boss Richard Agar ‘regrets’ not leaving Super League club earlier as he makes future head coach admission

EX-Leeds Rhinos head coach Richard Agar has revealed how he ‘regretted’ not leaving the West Yorkshire club earlier – and he has made a shock admission on his future.

Agar was thrust into the head coaching role at Headingley following the sacking of David Furner back in early 2019 before winning the Challenge Cup Final with Leeds in 2020.

Covid-19 struck and Agar was the target of a number of offers from Down Under to move to Australia, but he stayed at Headingley – and it’s fair to say he regrets that decision.

“I worked for St George four or five years ago, but some family circumstances had to take us home,” Agar told Stuff.

“But we loved our time in Australia and with the size of the game in the NRL, it’s probably the pinnacle of our sport today.

“I nearly ended up back here a couple of times over the last couple of years and then last year I had an opportunity to join a Sydney club, but because of lock downs and quarantines, that made it difficult for it to happen logistically.

“It was a difficult decision to say I couldn’t come, but it was something I regretted,” he added.

“I had a long career in England and I was lucky enough to experience all the big games the sport can offer over there. So it had always been a long held ambition to come and work down here.

“A couple of opportunities came around, I’d left my job at Leeds and was due to start another job, but didn’t want to go back. I’d been head coach longer than anticipated, I was a temporary head coach that ended up doing three seasons.

“Then when I got the opportunity this time, I was keen to take it.”

“I’ve had around 10 seasons as a head coach and I love working in the game.

“I hope I can support Andrew via those experiences. As a first time head coach you can be a great technical coach, but walking in the shoes of a head coach is very different.

“I’d like to think I’ve accumulated plenty of experience and I can support him not only in the day to day assistant role, but in whatever other areas myself Justin and Stacey can support him.

“Ultimately as a head coach, you live and die by your decisions and they’re his decisions to make, but we’ll support him in any way we can.”