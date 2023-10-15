Leigh Leopards make fourth Super League signing in two days

LEIGH LEOPARDS have made their fourth signing in just two days after snapping up another Super League player from a rival.

That man is St Helens forward Lewis Baxter who made his Saints Super League debut at Castleford in April 2022, and most recently featured in Saints’ 23-18 win against Leeds Rhinos in July this year. His last game in Saints’ colours was in the recent Reserves grand final against Wigan Warriors.

The former Wigan St Jude’s forward came through the Academy ranks at Saints and earned a squad number in 2022. He has furthered his experience with loan and dual registration spells at both North Wales Crusaders and Swinton Lions.

Lewis Baxter said: “I’ve really enjoyed my time at Saints and learned a lot but now’s the time where I need to start playing regularly and coming to Leigh gives me the opportunity to press my claims.

“Leigh Leopards is a club on the up and when they came in for me, obviously I wanted to sign. The quality of the coaching was a big factor. Adrian Lam has done well everywhere he’s been, and Tony Clubb played in my position so I’m looking forward to learning from him.

“I spoke to Dan Norman, who was my roommate when I went over to Australia with the Saints squad for the World Club Challenge. Dan’s been at Leigh on loan, and he told me what a good club it was.

“Going to Australia and being part of that was a fantastic experience. It’s a completely different way of life over there and Rugby League is as big as football over here.

“I’d been with Saints since joining the scholarship at 14 and I’ve been fortunate to have the benefit of some good coaching. I got my first team squad number for the first-time last year. Training with the likes of Alex Walmsley and Matty Lees has been a brilliant experience and you learn so much game related stuff from them.

“Playing at North Wales and Swinton gave me valuable game time as it’s hard when you’re training and not getting a game at the end of the week. I’d been in the 18-19 man squad several times without getting the opportunity. I’m really looking forward to the start of pre-season and getting started with my new team-mates.”

Head of rugby Chris Chester said: “Lewis is a young kid we are very pleased to recruit. He’s played a handful of games for Saints, and we’ve had good reports about him.

“He found himself behind some top-quality players at Saints which limited his opportunities, but he can play front row or back row and he’s a big body.

“Working with Adrian Lam and Tony Clubb on a daily basis will bring him on in leaps and bounds to enable him to reach his potential.”