Matt Peet on what he said to Wigan Warriors players at half-time, Jake Wardle, Harry Smith and potential World Club Challenge with Penrith Panthers

WIGAN WARRIORS were able to overcome Catalans Dragons 10-2 at Old Trafford in the 2023 Super League Grand Final.

The sides were locked at 2-2 at half-time before Wigan’s second-half onslaught proved enough to scoop their sixth title in the summer era.

And it’s fair to say that the Warriors’ head coach Matt Peet was happy to win his first Super League Grand Final as head coach, with reference to comments made at half-time which saw the Warriors hit Catalans with an onslaught at the start of the second-half.

Peet said: “We identified a few areas where we thought Catalans would potentially get some joy down their left so there were a few technical things there.

“We spoke about the importance of defending kicks in games like this and there was a recap on the message of recent months which was trust in one another. I thought it was a good advert for trusting one another.”

Peet also paid tribute to Harry Sunderland Trophy winner Jake Wardle.

“He was awesome, what I say to him is thank you and I’m really grateful in trusting him coming to Wigan and thank you for applying himself daily.

“We love him day in day out, he works hard in his game with a great family around him. That’s why we signed him and he chose us.”

The Wigan boss hailed a “special” group of players at his disposal as well as hailing the quality that will be departing.

“I think when people are looking ahead to next year we are underestimating some of the quality on the field tonight and some of those moving on.

“This is a special group of players, I often say it, teams at Wigan don’t often look the best at the start but looking at team photographs at the end of the season, we say we had a good group there.

“Without looking forward I want to look at our group of men and staff. I think we will look at this group as a special one.?

Peet also paid tribute to Catalans’ retiring star Sam Tomkins as well as his halfback Harry Smith.

“I think our kicking game is a real strong part of ours now, Harry’s kicking game is great, we can all be really proud of how he is playing at the moment.

“Sam is one of their best players, every week we speak about the opposition threats and Sam is no different.

“Obviously there was a story around Sam but we prepared properly for the threat that he brings with his competitiveness.”

In terms of Catalans, Peet had some great words for head coach Steve McNamara and owner Bernard Guasch.

“Credit to French rugby league and the club they have built under Steve and Bernard. The momentum there is building, young talented French players, the backbone is French. They travel in numbers.

“Our supporters all season could see something building at Wigan and the fans are loving watching them play.”

Looking forward, Peet is excited to take on the Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge.

“I’m looking forward to it, it would be an honour, I haven’t thought about that.

“I know the club would like to go there. It’s an exciting thing for next year and the future. Let’s hope we can start to think about that on Tuesday. Our club has a great history in that competition.

“We will play anywhere, but I will let people higher up than me make that decision.”

