Leigh Leopards make their sixth Super League signing in three days after swooping for Wigan Warriors man

LEIGH LEOPARDS have made their sixth Super League signing in just three days after swooping for a Wigan Warriors man.

That man is 20-year-old prop forward Kavan Rothwell, who has developed through the Warriors scholarship and academy ranks, is another young prospect identified by the Leopards coaching team.

Head of Rugby Chris Chester said: “Kavan is a young kid who’s been at Wigan for several years. He represented his country at junior level, and he’s found his opportunities limited at Wigan.

“He’s a big lad, with a good skill set who wants an opportunity, and we can offer him that.

“He will benefit from a full preseason with Adrian Lam, Tony Clubb and the rest of the guys and we are looking forward to working with him.”

Kavan Rothwell made his senior debut on loan for Midlands Hurricanes in June 2023 and later played three games for Barrow Raiders in the Championship, the last in a fine away win at Bradford Bulls.

A former Wigan St Patrick’s junior, he represented England under-16s against Wales four years ago.

“I’m excited and can’t wait to get started,” he said. “I really enjoyed my time at Wigan and had the benefit of some good coaching. I can’t fault Wigan. When Lammy was head coach I trained with the first team quite a bit and hopefully I made a good impression.

“When I started playing, I was a back row but these days I’m a middle. Leigh’s approach came out of nowhere but as soon as I heard about it I knew it was what I wanted.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.