Footage shows fans fighting inside Old Trafford at Super League Grand Final

FOOTAGE has been released of fans fighting inside Old Trafford at the Super League Grand Final over the weekend.

Wigan Warriors did battle with Catalans Dragons in a tense affair that ended in a 10-2 triumph for Matt Peet’s men.

However, there also proved to be tension in the stands, with a fight breaking out in the corner of the East Stand at the ‘Theatre of Dreams’ which you can view here.

Thankfully, it appeared to be just a select few people with those around trying to calm the situation down.

It certainly isn’t a good look for a sport that prides itself on being ‘a family game’ though the vast majority of those inside Old Trafford behaved superbly well.

