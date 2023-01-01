Leigh Leopards’ most important signing in recent history awarded yet another individual accolade with the Rugby Football League’s Try of the Season

THE Rugby Football League’s Try of the Season has been revealed after a number of sensational efforts.

That accolade has been awarded to Leigh Leopards hooker Edwin Ipape for an incredible solo try in his side’s demolition of the then-named York City Knights.

Ipape, who joined the Leopards ahead of the 2022 Championship season, ripped defences apart last year to etch his name into Leigh folklore as being one of the most important signings in recent history.

Picking up a short kick-off, for his Try of the Year, Ipape danced through the York defence, rounding the fullback before finishing acrobatically in the corner.

In doing so, Ipape beat Brodie Croft to the accolade with the Salford Red Devils star coming close to winning after taking 40% of the final vote.

🏆 With 60% of the vote @LeighRLFC_'s Edwin Ipape is your @impact_perform_ Try of the Season! pic.twitter.com/ctJEopEFTy — Rugby Football League (@TheRFL) January 1, 2023

Ipape has been one of Leigh’s greatest overseas signings in recent history with the Papua New Guinea international winning Player of the Year Award in 2022 as well as being named in the Rugby League World Cup Team of the Tournament following his exploits at number nine during the recent tournament.

Now, the PNG star will be tasked with leading the Leopards’ charge to Super League survival in 2023.