Featherstone Rovers win race to sign ex-Super League winger as Sean Long prepares for promotion battle

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have added yet another new signing to their roster ahead of the 2023 Championship season in the shape of Rugby League World Cup winger and former Wakefield Trinity man Kyle Evans.

Evans has been without a club since the end of the 2022 season following his departure from Wakefield, however, the winger put in some massive performances during the World Cup, impressing potential suitors.

Now, Featherstone have got their man ahead of a battle for Super League promotion next season.