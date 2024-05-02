Leigh Leopards outside back Tom Nisbet makes short-term loan move

WIDNES VIKINGS have brought in Leigh Leopards outside back Tom Nisbet on a two-week loan deal.

The Vikings have moved quickly to bring in Nisbet after Danny Langtree suffered a shoulder injury in last weekend’s brilliant 14-13 win at Bradford Bulls.

Nisbet joins on a two-week loan deal from the Leopards and will bring utility value to Allan Coleman’s squad ahead of the home game against Doncaster.

Widnes boss Allan Coleman said: “It’s great to get Tom on board. He’s a player I admire and one who falls into our DNA, he is a hard hard-working, honest player with lots of skill and power.

“He will fit straight into how I want my players to play for Widnes and he will bring the full-time energy to us.

“With Matty Fleming and Danny Langtree injured we need some more quality in that area and Tom will certainly bring that for us.

“I would like to thank Derek Beaumont and Chris Chester for their assistance in making this happen.”

The Vikings currently sit third in the Championship table, winning five and losing one of their opening six fixtures so far this season.

