South Sydney Rabbitohs reportedly eyeing up Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors, Leigh Leopards and St Helens forwards

SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS are reportedly eyeing up moves for a number of prop forwards in Super League.

As per the Daily Telegraph, on the list includes Leeds Rhinos’ Tom Holroyd, Wigan Warriors’ Tyler Dupree, St Helens’ George Delaney and Leigh Leopards’ Tom Amone.

The Rabbitohs’ head of football, Mark Ellison, has been in the UK in recent days in a bid to finalise a deal for Saints’ Lewis Dodd.

But, Ellison is also armed with a wish-list of forwards to bring back to Australia following a dismal 2024 NRL season so far.

Souths currently sit bottom of the NRL ladder having won just one game all year – and head coach Jason Demetriou paid the price for those results with his job earlier in the week.

A major rebuild is currently underway, but if the Rabbitohs want to prise some of those forwards mentioned above, then they will have to pay a hefty fee.

Delaney, for example, signed a new deal with Saints until the end of the 2026 Super League season just last year whilst Holroyd’s deal at Headingley comes to an end at the end of 2025.

Dupree joined Wigan last year on a four-year contract from Super League rivals Salford Red Devils, with only Amone without a contract for 2025 as things stand.

