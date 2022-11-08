Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont hails new Salford Red Devils signing

LEIGH Leopards owner Derek Beaumont has hailed Salford Red Devils’ new Super League signing.

As teams gear up for the 2023 season, clubs are putting the final pieces together of their recruitment jigsaw with Salford completing a deal for Leigh forward Sam Stone last week.

Stone, an Australian that had spent time in the NRL with the Gold Coast Titans and Newcastle Knights, left Leigh after two seasons at the club.

The 25-year-old had helped the Leopards reach Super League in his second season at the Leigh Sports Village but will now form part of Paul Rowley’s revolution at the Red Devils.

For Leigh owner Derek Beaumont, he has issued Stone with a brilliant message following the departure.

Beaumont tweeted: “Great signing was brilliant for us and an absolute top bloke off the field as well. Good luck stoney glad your staying in the UK game.”

For the Leopards, Stone had been linked with a move back to the NRL with the Melbourne Storm after impressing greatly in his time in the UK so far.

And with Leigh needing to free up quota space given their extended list of overseas players, Stone is one of those that has waved goodbye to the club.

Former teammates such as Jy Hitchcox and Mark Ioane have also departed the Leopards as Adrian Lam attempts to mastermind a brilliant first year in Super League.