Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont hits out at critics following impressive Super League start

THIS time last year, the Leigh Centurions were topping the table in the Championship.

Wind the clock forward to last October and the Centurions were no more as the Leopards were created with a major new rebrand powered through by owner Derek Beaumont.

A whole new team was put together as head coach Adrian Lam was tasked with helping Leigh to gel ahead of their fourth spell in Super League.

It’s fair to say that Lam has worked wonders with the Leopards sitting pretty in the top six with six wins from 11 games.

Along the way, the Leopards have attracted their fair share of critics, but Beaumont has ensured that each Leigh home fixture has become an event, something more than the traditional rugby league game.

Now, having reflected on the beginning of the season so far, Beaumont took aim at his and the club’s critics.

Beaumont tweeted: “It’s a jaguar not a leopard! Ur leppers and won’t win a game in SL. Defo get relegated! Bring nothing to SL! Worst kit ever! Embarrassing rebrand! I say thanks for having an opinion it makes us relevant and u av contributed to our growth and should be proud of our top 6th place.”

The Leigh owner continued: “Never been prouder of a group! Absolute class from top to bottom and I ain’t even gonna predict what we will achieve but look forward to a bit more motivation from the replies.”