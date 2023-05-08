Super League halfback open to move at the end of the season

GETTING your halfback positions right could be the difference between winning something and flailing at one of the many hurdles set out to stop teams throughout a season.

One halfback that has made a big impression in Super League in 2022 and 2023 is Catalans Dragons man Mitchell Pearce who has suffered with injury at sporadic times this season.

Last month, the 34-year-old was linked with a move back to the NRL with Wests Tigers, whose problems in the halves have been well documented with Luke Brooks consistently being linked with a move away.

Though Pearce rejected the SOS from the Tigers, the veteran halfback has revealed that he is still ‘open’ to a move at the end of the season.

“I’m still open. I’ll wait and see what happens,” Pearce told SEN Radio.

“Obviously, the Tigers thing came up the other week, but I declined on that. I was really grateful, and it was nice respect from the Tigers, but I’m committed here for this season and I’m loyal to the club to try to win the comp this year.

“We’ll wait and see what happens next year. I’m obviously getting older and you appreciate every season you play at this age.

“I still feel like I’ve got some footy in me, but I’m fully committed to this season. I’ll see what happens after that.”

In his time at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, Pearce has scored 11 tries in 25 games for the Dragons but will be hoping for silverware in 2023 after a disappointing 2022.