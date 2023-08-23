Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont releases statement in response to new Super League broadcasting deal

LEIGH LEOPARDS have released a statement in response to the new Super League broadcasting deal.

RL Commercial will now enter a 30-day exclusive negotiating period with Sky Sports to formalise and contract the broadcast rights agreement.

Now Leigh owner Derek Beaumont has given his own thoughts on the deal.

Beaumont said: “I’d like to thank (Rugby League Commercial Managing Director) Rhodri Jones and everyone involved in the hard work that has taken place over a long period in a difficult landscape for the broadcasting of sport.

“There are real and positive achievements in these negotiations which will prove to be extremely valuable, in particular the availability of every game to be broadcast live and accessed all over the world. This is something that the clubs can work with Rugby League Commercial to maximise the significant exposure for our game and commercial partners.

“For the first time all the games will be officiated evenly by the provision of video referees as a result of the live coverage of every game.

“We look forward to communicating in the coming weeks with our members and fans regarding memberships for the 2024 Betfred Super League season.”

The new deal would see the partnership with Sky Sports extend for a further three years, until the end of the 2026 season – which would include the 30th anniversary of the launch of Super League’s partnership with Sky Sports for the inaugural season in 1996.

Under the proposed deal, the partnership would include the live broadcast of every Super League fixture, to the UK and worldwide – a transformative development for the competition. This would also allow for video match officials to be appointed for every match. There would also be the continuation of a free-to-air window.