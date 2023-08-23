Super League-linked Newcastle Knights utility Kurt Mann offered two-year deal

SUPER LEAGUE-linked Newcastle Knights utility Kurt Mann has been offered a two-year deal to take him away from the Hunter club for 2024 and beyond.

Mann, who was linked with a move to Super League by Rugby League Live, has been interesting Canterbury Bulldogs, with the Belmore club set to offer him a two-year contract as per News Corp.

With 176 NRL games under his belt, the 30-year-old was offered to a number of clubs earlier in the season given the fact that Mann is out of contract at the end of the 2023 season.

Mann began his career with the Melbourne Storm back in 2014, making 28 appearances before making the move to St George Illawarra Dragons.

There, the 30-year-old made 60 appearances, leaving for the Knights ahead of the 2019 NRL season.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.