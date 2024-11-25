Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont responds to claims of Super League clubs ‘circling’ Salford Red Devils stars

LEIGH LEOPARDS owner Derek Beaumont has responded to claims that Super League clubs are ‘circling’ Salford Red Devils stars.

The financial predicament that Salford currently face has been well documented, with Rugby League Live revealing that the Red Devils have asked for an advance on their central distribution to ensure the club can get through December.

That is down to a lack of movement on the stadium sale to the Salford City Council, who are set to purchase Peel Group’s 50 per cent share of the Salford Community Stadium.

However, the lack of the sale has meant that the Red Devils are behind on their budget, and have now asked the rest of Super League to grant the advance.

Rugby League Live editor Matt Shaw took to social media site, X, to reveal that the Red Devils have already had some clubs ‘circling’ some of their stars, which could potentially aid the cash flow problem in the short-term.

However, Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont has hit back, claiming that some Super League clubs could be trying to ‘help’ Salford rather than ‘circling’.

Beaumont posted on X in response to Shaw’s article: “Matt most clubs recruitment is done by now! Maybe they aren’t circling but rather trying to help? I don’t know as I am not one of them. Clearly it’s a tough time like I had in 2018 and had to decimate. I never saw it as circling but an opportunity for me to survive. I hope Salford do🤞”

