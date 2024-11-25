Sky Sports pundit Brian Carney on why there is “a big bit of pressure” on one Super League boss in particular

SKY SPORTS pundit Brian Carney believes there is “a big bit of pressure” on Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess as the latter heads into his second full season with the Cheshire club.

It’s fair to say that Burgess took to Super League like a duck to water in his first year, guiding the Wolves to the Challenge Cup Final and to the Super League semi-final play-offs.

Although Warrington failed to win silverware, the seeds have been sown for the Wire to go one better in 2025 – and Carney believes that a place at Old Trafford has to be made in 2025.

“I suppose there’s a big bit of pressure on Sam Burgess. Big spending Warrington. Sam’s in year two and we know what we got from him in year one,” Carney said on Sky Sports.

“He’ll want to go a step better and a step better than last year. It’s probably going to mean a Grand Final appearance at the minimum for Sam Burgess and the Warrington Wolves.”

The Wolves have lost the likes of Josh Drinkwater, Gil Dudson and Matty Nicholson, but have brought in new recruits Dan Russell, Alfie Johnson and Oli Leyland.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast