Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont reveals mammoth shirt sales in 24 hours

LEIGH LEOPARDS owner Derek Beaumont has revealed that over 500 of the Super League club’s away shirts have flown off the shelves in just 24 hours.

Opinion was yet again divided amongst the rugby league fraternity with another of Beaumont’s iconic shirts with the Leopards donning a ‘stealth leopard’ outfit.

However, if rugby league opinion has been split in the mainstream, the same cannot be said of the Leigh fanbase, with supporters rushing to get their very own jerseys.

In fact, Beaumont has revealed that over 500 have been sold on the first day alone which is a 40 per cent increase on the same exact stage this time last year.

More than 500 sold on day one and 40 percent increase on this stage last year! Outstanding effort from our famileigh @LeighLeopardsRL 👏🐆✈️2 https://t.co/df1PoVI5EP — Derek John Beaumont (@derek_beaumont) January 1, 2025

Ever since Beaumont created the Leopards moniker back in late 2022 ahead of their maiden season back in Super League in 2023, the Leigh club has become one of the most talked about in the game.

From eye-catching kits to impressive new sponsors, Beaumont is reaching for the stars with the Leopards.