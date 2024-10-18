Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont takes aim at Hull FC and believe they will lose Grade A score

LEIGH LEOPARDS owner Derek Beaumont has taken aim at Hull FC and believe they will lose their Grade A score when the IMG rankings are announced next Wednesday.

Beaumont previously hit out at Hull FC following their dismal 2024 Super League season, stating that he would ‘legally fight’ for the Black and Whites’ relegation if they finished bottom of the top flight instead of London Broncos.

Of course, that wasn’t the case as Hull managed to finish above London on points difference, but that hasn’t stopped Beaumont taking aim at the East Yorkshire club and predicting they will lose their Grade A status given under the provisional scores last year.

“There’s no way that if IMG weren’t involved you would have seen what you got served up from Hull FC this season,” Beaumont said on the Super League Raw podcast.

“There’s not a cat in hell’s chance that Adam Pearson (Hull owner) would have got rid of all of those players and saved his money, banked it and not really cared about what the season was.

“That was because they were just about getting Grade A, which I don’t think they will have when the scores come out.

“I think they will be safe, but I don’t think it’ll be an A, because they were like .5 over the grading, and just the position in the league will see them drop.

“That’s an advert of why you cannot have a competition where your on-field performance counts for so little.”

