More new investors outline interest to become part of Castleford Tigers

IT’S an exciting time to be a Castleford Tigers supporter.

Despite a disappointing 2024 Super League season, in which the West Yorkshire side finished tenth with just seven wins, the Tigers now have a new owner in the shape of Martin Jepson.

Jepson, who has entered into an option agreement to purchase the Fulton’s family shares which has to be triggered on or before January 31st 2025, has already set about securing the future of the club under the IMG regime.

With new LED boards on the way, alongside streets adorning the Princess Street Stand and investment done so in a way to gain maximum points, Jepson is leading Castleford into an exciting new era.

And, in an exclusive interview with BBC Radio Leeds, Jepson outlined that other investors are keen to follow him.

“I don’t think it’s a question of what I couldn’t do. As part of the agreement I now have total management control even though it’s an option agreement,” Jepson told Castleford Tigers.

“The reason there is an option agreement is two-fold: one, I have had a few people who have expressed interest in the club so there is now a direct channel through myself for people who want to invest.

“Secondly, it gives me the chance to understand the structure of the club and what potentially needs to be restructured in terms of off-field management opportunities.

“It gives me a chance to properly look at what the future could look like at the club.”

