Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont teases big deal ahead of Super League 2023

LEIGH LEOPARDS owner Derek Beaumont has teased a big deal ahead of the 2023 Super League season.

The Lancashire club are going into their fourth season in the top flight, but in all three previous years, they have been relegated at the first time of asking.

Now, there is a different feeling around the Leigh Sports Village with Beaumont, head of rugby Chris Chester and head coach Adrian Lam building a squad capable of not just surviving but thriving in Super League.

Along with a new rebrand from the Centurions to the Leopards, Leigh have signed the likes of Zak Hardaker, Ricky Leutele and Gareth O’Brien.

That being said, in the past week, there has been two major outgoings as both Nene MacDonald and Blake Ferguson exit the Leigh Sports Village with the former joining Leeds Rhinos and the latter going back to Australia on compassionate leave.

That has left the Leopards with one quota space to be filled with Beaumont teasing a potentially big deal on his Twitter social media page.

Armed with a leopard-print pen, the Leigh owner tweeted: “So @LeighRLFC_ I’ve just used this pen for the first time for the club but to sign what?”

What that could possibly mean has left Beaumont’s 6000 Twitter followers flocking to question with some believing that it signifies the signing of former Catalans Dragons forward Dylan Napa who was released by the club by mutual consent last week.

On another note, it could well be another major sponsorship deal with Beaumont actively bringing in more backers following the culmination of the 2022 season as well as after the rebrand to Leopards.