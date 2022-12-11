NINE clubs chasing ex-Super League and Huddersfield Giants star Dom Young

NINE clubs are chasing former Super League and Huddersfield Giants star Dom Young after a brilliant Rugby League World Cup campaign.

The England flyer etched his name into all the headlines with a series of superb performances and finishes, whilst his club form for the Newcastle Knights in 2022 was impressive to say the least.

Now, nine clubs are chasing him with the Sydney Roosters, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Melbourne Storm, Cronulla Sharks, Canterbury Bulldogs, The Dolphins, Gold Coast Titans, North Queensland Cowboys and Canberra Raiders all wanting to bring Young to their respective clubs, the Daily Telegraph has reported.

After contacting Young’s agent, League Express can reveal that there is still no timescale for a decision to be made on the in-demand flyer with Newcastle still desperate to keep hold of him at all costs.

In fact, League Express understands that Young could actually become one of the highest-paid wingers in the NRL with his next deal.

Canterbury Bulldogs star Josh Addo-Carr is the on the most lucrative deal for a winger with a $500,000 deal with the Belmore club.

However, Young, if he continues in his rich vein of form that he has shown throughout 2022, then his next deal will not be too far off that figure.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise through the rugby league ranks after making a move to the Knights two years ago from Super League side Huddersfield.

Since then, Young has made 26 appearances for the Hunter club, scoring 18 tries in the process.