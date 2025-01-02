Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont teases major new signing

LEIGH LEOPARDS owner Derek Beaumont has teased a major new halfback signing on social media giant, X.

The Leopards are one of a few Super League sides yet to announce their squad numbers for the 2025 Super League season, but they have released a stunning new away shirt this week to coincide with the New Year.

With Beaumont taking to X to comment on the new shirt, a Leigh fan asked him: “When’s the halfback announcement 👀🐆.”

In a typical teasing fashion, the Leopards owner responded with: “Damn I knew we would forget something 🙈😂🏉🐆.”

Leigh have been linked with a number of halfbacks in recent weeks and months, with Salford Red Devils playmaker Marc Sneyd and former Huddersfield Giants star Will Pryce two of those names bandied about.

Of course, Leigh have Lachlan Lam in the halves with Gareth O’Brien spending most of the 2024 campaign as his halfback partner as Matt Moylan shifted to fullback.

With Moylan retiring at the end of last season, the Leopards are in need of a new playmaker – though Newcastle Knights starlet David Armstrong has made the move.

